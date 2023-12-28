Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.82. The stock had a trading volume of 193,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.47. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

