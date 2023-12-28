Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 582,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

