Riversedge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $149.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,327. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.