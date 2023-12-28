Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0088 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.007744.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
Raia Drogasil stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
