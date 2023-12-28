Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,080 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Applied Materials accounts for 1.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $163.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,769. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $165.01.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

