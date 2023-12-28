Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.39. 544,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

