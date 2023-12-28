Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CPFree Report) (TSE:CP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.39. 544,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

