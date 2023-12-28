Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund accounts for approximately 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,005. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

