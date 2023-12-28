Quaker Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.98. 150,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,746. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

