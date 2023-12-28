Quaker Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,108. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.