Quaker Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after purchasing an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,314,000 after acquiring an additional 225,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,999,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,984. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.