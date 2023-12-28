Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.35. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $65,890.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $65,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $60,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,070 shares of company stock worth $2,376,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

