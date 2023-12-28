ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $95.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

