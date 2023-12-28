POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $12.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of PNT opened at $12.50 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 107.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 116,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 60,165 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $11,381,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

