Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Position Reduced by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 222.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

PBT stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $655.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.27% and a return on equity of 13,208.86%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 304.84%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

