PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PMT opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.46%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
