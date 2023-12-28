Paul Jensen Buys 240,000 Shares of Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) Stock

Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB – Get Free Report) insider Paul Jensen purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,408.16).
Paul Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Paul Jensen purchased 120,000 shares of Bubs Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,360.00 ($10,448.98).
Bubs Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.62.
About Bubs Australia
Bubs Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of various infant nutrition products in Australia, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers organic baby food, goat milk infant formula, cow's milk, adult goat milk powder, and fresh dairy products, as well as plant based baby food pouches, cereals and porridges, rusks, and snacks under the Bubs brand.
