Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

