Olistico Wealth LLC Purchases 489 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 944.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 783,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,949,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 105,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

