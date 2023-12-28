Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.7% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.93 and a 1-year high of $238.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

