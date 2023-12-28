Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

OCUL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $357.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 589.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Summer Road LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 344,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 83,254 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

