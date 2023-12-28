Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $1.3568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.75%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

