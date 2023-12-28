Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $888,000 Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $92.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

