Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 176.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

