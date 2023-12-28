Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

