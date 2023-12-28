New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
NYSE GBR opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.51.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
