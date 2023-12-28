Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $11,138,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 16,230,216 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 3,765,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after buying an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.73% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

