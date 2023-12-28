Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.5% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,667 shares of company stock worth $2,461,744 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.54. 306,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $128.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

