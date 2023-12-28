McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $181.59. The company had a trading volume of 263,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,111. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.