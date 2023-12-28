McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,038 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,949. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

