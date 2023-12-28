McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,987 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.15. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

