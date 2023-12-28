McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.23. 118,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,734. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.59. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

