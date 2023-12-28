McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $450.59. 282,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.93.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

