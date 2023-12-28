MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 1,946 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

