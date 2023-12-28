MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.11. 1,590,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,201. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $56.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

