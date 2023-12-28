MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 501,946 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 870,198 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

