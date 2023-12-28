Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. United Bank lifted its position in Masco by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco Stock Down 0.3 %

Masco stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.