Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LBRDP stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

