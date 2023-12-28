Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

KGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGS opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.