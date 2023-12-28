Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 940 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. 1,552,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.59. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

