Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.18. 2,701,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,720,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $177.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

