Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $703,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTIP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.