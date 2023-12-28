Jmac Enterprises LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.83. 516,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,270. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.29 and its 200 day moving average is $195.70. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

