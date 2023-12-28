Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.47. The company had a trading volume of 715,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.