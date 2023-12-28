Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

