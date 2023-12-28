iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 52-Week High at $305.35

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $305.35 and last traded at $304.63, with a volume of 70051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 204.0% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

