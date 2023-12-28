iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $75.40. 6,688,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,758,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

