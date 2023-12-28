iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $105.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

