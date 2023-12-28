iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,137,519 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.