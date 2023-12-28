iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,976,000 after acquiring an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IBB stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

