iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Simplicity Solutions LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,206 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $82.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,048,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.